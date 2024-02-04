The Second Generation Apple Watch SE is 15% Off

Grab Apple’s more affordable smartwatch at a tempting price. Today, the Apple Watch SE 2 is down to just $279 from its original price of $329 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch SE 2 has all the tech you’d want in a smartwatch, covering all your health and fitness aspects without breaking the bank. All the essentials, plus Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, and Fall Detection can be worn on your wrist. Compatibility is a cinch especially when you have other Apple devices in tow- pay with Apple Pay or unlock your Mac with a tap.

With swim proof and stylish aspects, and unparalleled customization for watch faces and straps, the second generation Apple Watch is a steal at full price, and even more so with a 15% discount. Get the Apple Watch SE 2 GPS + Cellular today!