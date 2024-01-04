Apple Watch

Tim Cook sends out email response to Apple Watch owners

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

A couple of Apple Watch users have received a response from Apple CEO Tim Cook after emailing him about their medical issues experience.

Advertisements

In separate incidents, two Apple Watch users shared their health-related experiences and how the Apple smartwatch gave them an early notification about it through an email to Tim Cook. ABC KAKE recently reported how a family in Wichita, Kansas had a heart rate notification and discovered an undiagnosed heart condition and subsequent surgery.

Apple Watch

In another, a professor in North Carolina was alerted to a high heart rate that lasted all night. He had a double bypass surgery after a visit to the hospital. Both parties emailed and thanked Tim Cook, who reportedly replied in just a few hours.

The Apple Watch has saved the lives of users in different settings and features, including the ECG app, Crash Detection, and Emergency Response, but it’s one of the few instances where Cook replied to a thank-you email.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Card
Apple Card Savings users to get interest tax form
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Emergency SOS activates after carbon monoxide poisoning
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro launch rumored in January
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
iPad
Apple has not released an iPad in 2023
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Masimo spends $100 in patent infringement case
1 Min Read
Free Government iPhone 13
Get a Free Government iPhone 13: Your Complete Guide
6 Min Read
SAMSUNG
Samsung’s 27-inch 5K Monitor is 48% Off
1 Min Read
Accessory for Vision Pro Headset
Patent reveals new accessory for Vision Pro Headset
1 Min Read
2024 iOS Features
2024 iOS features to look out for
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 to have bigger displays
1 Min Read
Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro
Suit Your iPad Pro Up with the Discounted Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case
1 Min Read
Lost your password?