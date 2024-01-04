Tim Cook sends out email response to Apple Watch owners

A couple of Apple Watch users have received a response from Apple CEO Tim Cook after emailing him about their medical issues experience.

In separate incidents, two Apple Watch users shared their health-related experiences and how the Apple smartwatch gave them an early notification about it through an email to Tim Cook. ABC KAKE recently reported how a family in Wichita, Kansas had a heart rate notification and discovered an undiagnosed heart condition and subsequent surgery.

In another, a professor in North Carolina was alerted to a high heart rate that lasted all night. He had a double bypass surgery after a visit to the hospital. Both parties emailed and thanked Tim Cook, who reportedly replied in just a few hours.

The Apple Watch has saved the lives of users in different settings and features, including the ECG app, Crash Detection, and Emergency Response, but it’s one of the few instances where Cook replied to a thank-you email.