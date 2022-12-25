Tim Cook visits Apple Watch Factory and Paralympians in Japan

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently visited an Apple Watch band-making factory and a Paralympian training facility that uses Apple Watch for ‘next level workouts’.

Marketing SVP Greg Joswiak and Cook have been touring Japan, visiting musicians, and developers. On the last leg of their journey, the two stopped by a factory that produces the company’s Alpine Loop.

Inoue, a family-run business that’s been in operation for more than 70 years, entertained Cook and showed him the manufacturing process to make an Alpine Loop for the Apple Watch.

The duo also went to a Paralympian training facility, where two people showed Cook how they used the Apple Watch to achieve a ‘next level workout’ for wheelchair rugby.

Great to visit with the team at Inoue, a family-run business that’s been operating in Fukui for over 70 years. They are bringing together traditional craftsmanship with state-of-the-art manufacturing to weave stunning Apple Watch bands. pic.twitter.com/wzWrwTOkpl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 16, 2022

Cook and Joswiak took to social media to post photos, with messages saying how they had a great week in Japan with creators, developers, and students who are using Apple products to come up with amazing things.