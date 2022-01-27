Two new Apple Watch activity challenges to arrive in February

Apple will be launching not one, but two Apple Watch activity challenges for the month of February- one for Black History Month and another for the Lunar New Year.

For Black History Month, Apple Watch owners can get the ‘Unity’ award by closing their Move ring 7 days straight. On the other hand, the Lunar New Year challenge requires Apple Watch users to work out for 20 minutes minimum between February 1 to 15 to gain the rewards.

For the Lunar New Year it’s unclear whether the challenge is available in certain regions only or worldwide. Completing both will net the user a set of animated stickers for use in Messages, as well as awards which can be viewed within the Fitness app.

Apple’s Activity Challenges are a way to keep the Apple Watch user active and achieve a healthier lifestyle. Similar services include the Apple Fitness+, which costs $9.99 a month.