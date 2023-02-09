UnitedHealthcare launches Apple Watch active rewards

UnitedHealthcare recently announced a program that lets members gain rewards by completing health activities and goals.

The insurance provider’s program, called UnitedHealthcare Rewards, incentivizes users to ‘complete tasks’ in order to earn rewards, including completing a health survey, tracking their sleep for two weeks, completing a minimum 15-minute workout daily, or recording 5,000 steps. Members can get these rewards using an activity tracker, a smartphone, or a smart watch.

The insurance provider said that more activities will be added throughout the year. Select fully-insured employers will be able to access the program once the new plan year starts, while others will have to wait until later this year.

UnitedHealthCare Rewards payouts include $25 for a survey, $7 weekly for the fitness activity, $10 for sleep tracking, and $3.50 weekly for completing 5,000 steps. Those interested can visit the official UnitedHealthCare website or via the UnitedHealthCare app on their phones or tablets.