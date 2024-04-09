Apple Watch

Upcoming Apple Watch may have OLED Screen

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

The next Apple Watch might have an energy-efficient component in the form of an OLED display, according to a Korean source.

The Elec recently reported how Apple will be adopting a new OLED panel technology that uses low energy, specifically low-temperature polycrystalline oxide and thin-film transistor. It’s believed that the next Apple Watch will be unveiled in 2024 in the third or fourth quarter. LPTO TFT uses oxide to drive the TFT mechanism in each pixel- compared to current Apple Watch models, LPTO is much more energy efficient compared to LTPS. The publication said that the manufacturing role will fall on LG Display, while Samsung is set to join the LPTO OLED manufacturing shortly and in time for the 2025 Apple Watch.

Apple Watch

Apple may retain LTPS panels for the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 to differentiate it between the Pro models. The iPhone 17 Plus and iPhone may adopt LPTO in 2025.

