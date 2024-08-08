Upcoming Apple Watch SE to have plastic materials

The next iteration of the Apple Watch SE might be made of hard plastic instead of the usual aluminum material, as per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

In his latest newsletter, Gurman claimed that the chassis of the Apple Watch SE will have a likely chance to be made from plastic. The switch from aluminum to plastic could keep the price down and might appeal to consumers who want an Apple Watch for their kids. In the same vein, plastic can be colored in different ways compared to aluminum, which was seen in the iPhone 5c. Lastly, the switch to plastic could mean a split when it comes to telling standard models from the SE version, as the SE is a modified model sans the latest features in the higher-end lineup.

Currently, the Apple Watch SE is priced at $250, but the next model could have a lower price and become more affordable.