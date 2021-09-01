Upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 may have bigger display

The much-awaited Apple Watch Series 7 may feature a larger screen, as well as watch faces that could use the extra real estate.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg mentioned that the Series 7 may come in 45mm and 41mm case sizes and bigger screens. Additionally, one of the new watch faces is a refreshed version of the Infograph Modular option. In comparison, the Series 6 only comes in 44mm and 40mm models.

Several sources online claim that the Series 7 will have notable improvements such as thinner bezels and flatter edges, as well as better ultra wideband technology and a faster processor. It may come with more color varieties and overall have a refreshed design.

Historically, Apple has launched new Apple Watches with new iPhones. It’s already been said that the next iPhone launch will come in September. However, the exact date is not yet known but we can expect more details in the coming weeks.