Upcoming Apple Watch to have sleep apnea and blood pressure monitoring

Next year’s Apple Watch might have added sensors, namely the capacity to detect sleep apnea and blood pressure, according to Bloomberg.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg outlined in his report how Apple is aiming for more health-related features for its upcoming smartwatch. As part of the company’s blood pressure sensor technology, Gurman believes that the next model will have hypertension detection. In the post, Gurman describes it as a feature that allows the users to check if their blood pressure is trending upward. In addition, it will direct them to speak with their doctors or have their blood pressure checked the traditional way for greater accuracy.

Sleep apnea detection is also believed to be integrated into the Apple Watch. The sensor will use breathing and sleep patterns to see if the wearer has the condition. From there, the user will be directed to speak with a physician for further diagnosis and solutions.