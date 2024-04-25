Apple Watch

Upcoming Apple Watch to have thinner logic board

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

A new material component for the Apple Watch might result in a thinner logic board, according to a DigiTimes report.

Supply chain sources mentioned that one or more upcoming Apple Watch models will use resin-coated copper to produce thinner logic boards. Resin-coated copper consists of copper foil and resin for a thinner board and boasts other improvements such as better water resistance and durability. A thinner logic board could also mean more space for sensors and other components. Apple continues to add new sensors for health features, so the innovation could be better for the company in the long run.

Apple Watch

Apple is believed to be planning a non-invasive blood glucose monitoring and blood pressure sensing components. The next Apple Watch lineup is yet to be determined- there are rumors of an Apple Watch X, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the next generation Apple Watch SE.

TAGGED: ,
