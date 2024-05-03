Upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 to have sparse hardware upgrades

Apple might be planning to release the third Apple Watch Ultra model this year, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

The latest news surrounding the high-end Apple Watch was that it wouldn’t launch this year, but a new report claims that it will come after all, albeit with ‘almost no’ hardware upgrades in regards to its predecessor, the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Kuo did not specify any changes in the hardware, and it’s believed that the smartwatch will launch in September along with the iPhone 16 lineup.

It’s also likely that a third-generation Apple Watch SE is in the works if Apple intends to follow its two-year cycle. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that a new model, the Apple Watch X will be released in 2024 or 2025 and will have magnetic bands and a thinner case. Gurman said the upcoming watches will succeed the ninth generation series and have sleep apnea detection and blood pressure sensing.