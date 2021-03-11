Upgrade to a new Apple Watch Series 6 for $80 off

A massive discount on a new Apple product is rare, and when this happens it deserves a mention. Today, the 40mm Stainless Steel GPS and Cellular Apple Watch Series 6 is down to just $669 from its original price of $749 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is Apple’s newest smartwatch product featuring an all-new blood oxygen sensor and app. It has the always-on Retina display which is 2.5 times brighter, and an S6 that’s faster than its predecessor, the Series 5.

U1 Ultra Wideband chip and 5GHz WiFi support makes everything go faster. Built-in cellular allows you to call, send SMS, listen to Apple Music and access Apple Pay without having to bring up your iPhone. The Stainless Steel band with Milanese Loop is icing on the cake, making your new Apple Watch a work of art.

Each purchase of the Apple Watch Series 6 gives you free 3 months access to the Fitness+ service. Buy it at an $80 discount today!