Upgrade to the Apple Watch Ultra at $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Get a tough-as-nails Apple smartwatch that can keep pace with you on extreme sports and outdoor adventures. Today, the Apple Watch Ultra is down to just $749 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Midnight Ocean Band. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Brighter Retina Display Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Midnight Ocean Band.... $799.00 $749.00 Buy on Amazon

The Ultra model is a rugged and highly durable Apple Watch, and a dream come true for sports and outdoor enthusiasts. You get a specialized band along with a corrosion-proof titanium case, as well as a bigger Digital Crown for easy access. An always-on Retina display keeps things visible even under direct sunlight. Furthermore, the smartwatch boasts advanced metric tracking for pace, route, and distance, among others.

For daily use, the Apple Watch Ultra is more than capable, with advanced health sensors and access to thousands of apps on the App Store. You also get a watch that can put out timely notifications and alerts, and can last up to 36 hours with a single full charge.

Buy the discounted Apple Watch Ultra today!

