Upgrade to the latest Apple Watch 6 for just $299

Been using the same watch for several years now? It’s time to get an upgrade and a slew of health features along with it. Today, the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS drops down to just $299 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 6 holds a few improvements over its predecessor. There’s the always-on Retina display so you won’t have to flick your watch every time you want to check the time, and it’s twice as bright as the model 5. Apple’s latest product also sports an Ultra Wideband chip and 5GHz WiFi for faster and stabler connectivity.

With GPS you’ll be able to reply to calls and texts using your watch. Being a health tracker you’ll be able to see your running, walking and sports metrics, as well as the ability to sync your favorite audiobooks, podcasts and music. What’s more, you can get a ton of use out of the ECG app and fall detection for safety aspects.

Buy the $299 Apple Watch 6 today!