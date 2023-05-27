Upgrade to the Latest Apple Watch Series 8 at $70 Off

It’s always worth upgrading your smartwatch to take advantage of all the newest features. Today, the Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS model is down to just $329 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t just a shiny new toy- it has several neat and potentially life-saving features. Crash Detection triggers and calls emergency services when the device detects auto accidents, while Emergency SOS sends out a message even if there’s no cellular signal. The temperature sensor can check if you have a fever, while the ECG app alerts you to any irregular heart rhythm and similar incidents.

Apple’s newest watchh is crack resistant and swimproof with WR50 resistance, and it’s compatible with every Apple device you have. You can unlock your computer or pay through Apple Pay without having to take out your iPhone. You can even style with different watch faces and unique bands. Buy the discounted Apple Watch Series 8 today!