Vietnam and Australia Apple Watch users get ECG App through watchOS 7.4

Apple has recently expanded its Apple Watch ECG app to Australia and Vietnam with watchOS 7.4. The update is set to be released next week, a month after the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia gave the thumbs up.

watchOS 7.4 adds the irregular rhythm and ECG feature to Vietnam and Australia, and has the following features added as well:

Apple Fitness+ workouts can now be streamed to devices and TVs with AirPlay 2.

Bluetooth devices can now be classified under the Settings section.

Unlocking iPhone X and above using Apple Watch and with a face mask.

The ECG app is different from the Blood Oxygen app and requires approval from local governments since it’s considered a medical feature. Vietnam and Australia Apple Watch owners can activate the ECG app when the update goes live by going to their iPhone’s Health app and following the on-screen instructions.

ECG is supported in the Apple Watch Series 4 and up.