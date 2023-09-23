watchOS 10.0.1 releases with minor updates

Apple Watch’s latest operating system gets a minor update today and includes several bug fixes.

watchOS 10.0.1 was launched today with patch notes saying that the update contained important security updates and bug fixes. The mini update came in not one week after watchOS 10 was released to the public.

Official notes state that the update patched kernel exploits in regards to attackers being able to elevate their privileges. As for security, the patch fixed malicious app entries that could bypass signature validation. In both instances Apple added improved checks and resolved a certification validation issue. The full details can be viewed on the official Apple support page.

Those interested can download the update by connecting their Apple Watch Series 4 or later to their iPhones and going to General Settings, then Software Update. The Apple Watch must have a battery charge of 50% or more and connected to a charger.