watchOS 10.1 with Double Tap launches

The latest update for watchOS 10 has arrived and brought the much-awaited Double Tap gesture to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9.

Double Tap was introduced for Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 users. It’s a feature that allows the wearer to call up tasks without having to touch the display or use two hands. It’s worth noting that it can be brought up on older models via the Accessibility option. However, the feature is smoother on the latest models. Owners can activate the update by connecting to an iPhone and going to Software Update.

watchOS 10.1 update is the first update for the Apple Watch after watchOS 10 launched. The update brings functions that Apple couldn’t implement on the initial launch and adds value, as well as bug fixes and improvements to watchOS 10. Other beta features to look out for include auto-dimming for auto-brightness and battery drain problems getting resolved.