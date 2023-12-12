Apple Watch

watchOS 10.2 now available

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
watchOS 10.2

Apple today updated watchOS 10 to 10.2, bringing Siri support for recording and accessing data in the Health app.

watchOS 10.2 was released a month after 10.1, an update that introduced NameDrop, Double Tap, and others. This version brings in several quality-of-life improvements, such as enabling Siri questions for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9. Health data may now be seen through Siri in the Health app using natural lnaguage. This functionality is limited only to newer Apple Watch models that support Siri processing on the device.

watchOS 10.2

The new watchOS version reintroduces the swipe-to-change watch face and an issue that can cause watch faces not to show after downloading it on the iPhone Watch app. The full release notes can be viewed at the official Apple webpage. To initiate the download the Apple Watch must be connected to an iPhone and have sufficient battery charge.

Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
