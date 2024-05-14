Apple Watch

watchOS 10.5 releases with new watch face

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Apple has launched watchOS 10.5 with a new watch face.

watchOS 10.5 is the fifth update for the watchOS 10 operating system, two months after watchOS 10.4 was released. watchOS 10.4 primarily introduced bug fixes for Apple Watch users. The fifth iteration is mostly the same, but there’s a new Pride watch face that pairs well with the Pride band that was introduced in May.

Apple Watch

As per the release notes, watchOS 10.5 ‘includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including a Pride Radiance watch face’ for the LGBTQ+ community and culture. Apple then directs the reader to the official Apple support page for security content information regarding the software updates. watchOS 10.5 is available as a free download via the App Store. The smartwatch has to be connected to an iPhone with at least iOS 17 and go to the ‘General & Software Update’ screen.

