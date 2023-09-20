watchOS 10 goes live

The watchOS 10 update has gone live for all Apple Watch users.

watchOS 10 was first announced during the 2023 WWDC, with highlights such as updated core apps and the ability to call up widgets via the Digital Crown. World Clock, Messages, Maps, Home, Stocks, and Weather have received facelifts that make them more visible and maximize the watch display.

The Smart Stacks feature has been added as well and allows users to see upcoming appointments and weather updates with a turn of the crown, all without having to open multiple apps. Apple added a new design language so third-party apps will feel and look more cohesive regardless of app or developer.

watchOS 10 introduces new watch faces, including Peanuts and Palette, and Modula Ultra for the Apple Watch Ultra. The full list of details can be viewed on Apple’s official website. Apple Watch users can update now with a connected iPhone and while the device is plugged into a charger.