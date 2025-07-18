watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 Receive Third Betas

Apple recently introduced the third beta updates for watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 to developers.

The third betas were released roughly two weeks after the second betas came to light. Much like the first and second betas, the third updates did not contain any new features or notable changes. It’s safe to say that the update focused more on improving stability and contained bug fixes. The software is limited to developers only with a registered account and a compatible device, e.g., a Vision Pro, Apple TV, or Apple Watch.

The third beta for watchOS 11.6, tvOS 18.6, and visionOS 2.6 can be downloaded directly to their respective devices. It’s recommended to connect to a stable wi-fi internet and plug the device into a wall outlet before initiating the update. Users can go to the Settings app and activate the update from there.