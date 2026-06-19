watchOS 27 Compatibility: Every Supported & Dropped Model

The Full Compatibility List

If you’re here to check whether your Watch made the cut, here’s the answer:

Dropped — Will NOT get watchOS 27

Model Released Chip Years of Support Apple Watch Series 6 2020 S6 SiP ~6 years Apple Watch Series 7 2021 S7 SiP ~5 years Apple Watch Series 8 2022 S8 SiP ~4 years Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) 2022 S8 SiP ~4 years Apple Watch Ultra (1st gen) 2022 S8 SiP ~4 years

Supported — WILL get watchOS 27

Model Released Chip Apple Watch Series 9 2023 S9 SiP Apple Watch Series 10 2024 S10 SiP Apple Watch Series 11 2025 S11 SiP Apple Watch Ultra 2 2024 S9 SiP Apple Watch Ultra 3 2025 S11 SiP Apple Watch SE (3rd gen) 2025 S11 SiP

Note: Apple’s initial compatibility page mistakenly omitted the Series 9, sparking brief panic. Apple confirmed to MacRumors within hours that this was an error, and the page was corrected. The Series 9 is fully supported.

Why So Many Models Got Cut at Once

The short answer: Siri AI needs hardware that didn’t exist before the S9 chip.

The chip architecture divide

Every dropped Watch runs on the same fundamental silicon — and it’s a generation behind what Apple Intelligence demands. As iFixit teardowns have confirmed, the S6, S7, and S8 share the identical CPU architecture, with the S7 and S8 offering no meaningful silicon upgrades over their predecessors.

Dropped generation — “Thunder” cores (S6, S7, S8):

All three chips share the identical CPU architecture — dual efficiency “Thunder” cores derived from the A13 Bionic

— dual efficiency “Thunder” cores derived from the A13 Bionic The S7 and S8 were effectively re-branded S6 chips with no CPU improvements

No dedicated Neural Engine for on-device AI acceleration

for on-device AI acceleration 1–1.5 GB RAM | 32 GB storage

Supported generation — “Sawtooth” cores (S9, S10, S11):

Dual “Sawtooth” performance cores derived from the A16 Bionic — a significant architectural leap

Dedicated Neural Engine capable of on-device Siri processing

capable of on-device Siri processing The S9 introduced on-device Siri for basic requests in watchOS 10; the S10 and S11 share the same core architecture

Likely 2 GB+ RAM | 64 GB storage on newer models

What Siri AI actually requires

Unlike the old Siri, which shipped most processing to the cloud, Siri AI runs large language models and context-aware reasoning directly on the device. That demands three things the S6–S8 generation doesn’t have:

A Neural Engine — dedicated AI accelerator hardware. The S9 was the first Apple Watch chip with one capable of on-device Siri. Sufficient RAM — Apple Intelligence on iPhone requires a minimum of 2 GB of available RAM. The S6–S8’s 1–1.5 GB is almost certainly below the threshold. Storage headroom — Apple Intelligence requires 7 GB on iPhone. While Watch requirements are lower, 32 GB on older models leaves little room after the OS itself.

Apple’s official position: Cait Dooley, Apple Watch and Health product marketing manager, told TechRadar that “the great new features in watchOS, including the capabilities of Siri AI and the new tap gesture, work best with the processing power that is in Apple Watch Series 9 and later, Ultra 2 and later, and SE 3.” David Clark, senior director of watchOS software engineering, described the goal as making the Watch “a true co-partner to Apple Intelligence.”

How This Breaks Historical Precedent

Apple Watch OS support has historically followed a gradual, predictable pattern. watchOS 27 shatters it. According to endoflife.date, which tracks Apple product support lifecycles, no previous watchOS release has dropped more than three models in a single update.

watchOS Version Year Models Dropped Support Window watchOS 7 2020 Series 1, Series 2 4–5 years watchOS 9 2022 Series 3 5 years watchOS 11 2024 Series 4, Series 5, SE 1 5–6 years watchOS 27 2026 Series 6, 7, 8, SE 2, Ultra 1 4–6 years (5 models at once)

What’s unprecedented:

Bulk cutoff: Previous releases dropped 1–3 models. watchOS 27 drops five in a single release.

Previous releases dropped 1–3 models. watchOS 27 drops in a single release. Premium model affected: The original Ultra ($799) is the first premium-tier Apple Watch to lose support — after just ~4 years.

The original Ultra ($799) is the first premium-tier Apple Watch to lose support — after just ~4 years. Same-architecture purge: The S6, S7, and S8 are the same chip. Apple is effectively retiring an entire architectural generation at once, rather than phasing models out gradually.

The S6, S7, and S8 are the same chip. Apple is effectively retiring an entire architectural generation at once, rather than phasing models out gradually. Shortest flagship support ever: The Series 8 (September 2022) gets only 4 years of major OS updates. For comparison, the iPhone XS (2018) received 7 years of iOS support.

What Siri AI Brings to Apple Watch

The features driving this hardware cutoff include:

Related: New Features Coming in watchOS 27

Conversational Siri — context-aware, multi-turn conversations that understand follow-up questions and personal context

— context-aware, multi-turn conversations that understand follow-up questions and personal context On-device processing — Siri requests handled locally for speed and privacy, no cloud round-trip for basic queries

— Siri requests handled locally for speed and privacy, no cloud round-trip for basic queries Screen awareness — Siri can see and act on what’s displayed on your Watch screen

— Siri can see and act on what’s displayed on your Watch screen Personal information retrieval — search your messages, photos, emails, and calendar by natural language

— search your messages, photos, emails, and calendar by natural language Internet search — web-capable queries directly from the Watch

— web-capable queries directly from the Watch AI image generation — create images via Siri (likely relayed to iPhone/cloud, but initiated from Watch)

— create images via Siri (likely relayed to iPhone/cloud, but initiated from Watch) File analysis — analyze documents and attachments

— analyze documents and attachments Dedicated Siri app — a standalone app on the Watch with conversation history

— a standalone app on the Watch with conversation history Dynamic app grid — Siri-suggested and frequently-used apps surfaced intelligently

— Siri-suggested and frequently-used apps surfaced intelligently Smart Stack tap gesture — tap index finger and thumb together to select a widget

— tap index finger and thumb together to select a widget Workout Buddy — AI-powered workout coaching and feedback

— AI-powered workout coaching and feedback Improved health features — more accurate step tracking, better battery efficiency, cycle tracking enhancements

The User Backlash

The response across Reddit, MacRumors forums, and tech media has been sharply divided.

The criticism:

“Same chip, all dropped at once” — The most common complaint: the S6, S7, and S8 are architecturally identical. Users feel Apple artificially grouped three generations into one cutoff rather than phasing them out.

— The most common complaint: the S6, S7, and S8 are architecturally identical. Users feel Apple artificially grouped three generations into one cutoff rather than phasing them out. “My $799 Ultra is obsolete after 4 years” — Ultra 1 owners are particularly vocal. The Ultra was positioned as a premium, durable, long-term investment.

— Ultra 1 owners are particularly vocal. The Ultra was positioned as a premium, durable, long-term investment. “Series 8 bought in 2023 gets 3 years” — Users who purchased late in the product cycle are getting as little as 3 years of major OS support.

— Users who purchased late in the product cycle are getting as little as 3 years of major OS support. “No security patches for unsupported Watches” — Historically, Apple Watches that lose OS compatibility also stop receiving security updates, unlike iPhones which sometimes get patches for older iOS versions. This is a genuine concern for devices handling health data and payments.

— Historically, Apple Watches that lose OS compatibility also stop receiving security updates, unlike iPhones which sometimes get patches for older iOS versions. This is a genuine concern for devices handling health data and payments. “The features aren’t compelling enough to upgrade” — Some users argue the Siri AI features, while impressive, don’t justify a $399+ purchase for a device primarily used for fitness tracking and notifications.

The defense:

“AI processing requires real hardware” — The S6–S8 chips genuinely lack the silicon for on-device AI. This isn’t arbitrary obsolescence; it’s a hardware floor.

— The S6–S8 chips genuinely lack the silicon for on-device AI. This isn’t arbitrary obsolescence; it’s a hardware floor. “The watches still work” — Unsupported Watches continue functioning with their current OS. They don’t become bricks.

— Unsupported Watches continue functioning with their current OS. They don’t become bricks. “This was inevitable with Apple Intelligence” — The same sharp cutoff happened with iPhone (A17 Pro required for Apple Intelligence). AI features create hard hardware lines.

The Broader Apple Intelligence Context

watchOS 27’s cutoff is part of a consistent pattern across Apple’s 2026 software lineup. As we covered in our Apple Intelligence Control Center guide, Apple is drawing a hard hardware line across all its platforms for on-device AI features.

Platform Version Minimum Chip for Full AI iOS 27 A17 Pro (iPhone 15 Pro) for basic AI; A19 Pro + 12 GB RAM for advanced models iPadOS 27 M1 or later macOS Golden Gate M1 or later watchOS 27 S9 or later visionOS 27 Vision Pro (M2)

Apple is betting that on-device AI — private, fast, context-aware — is a compelling enough reason for users to upgrade. The question watchOS 27 raises is whether Watch users feel the same urgency as iPhone users. A Watch is a companion device; its AI use cases are narrower.

What Owners Should Do Now

If your Watch IS supported (Series 9, 10, 11, Ultra 2, 3, SE 3)

You’ll receive watchOS 27 as a free update this fall

Siri AI will arrive in a future beta (not in the initial release)

No action needed — but consider waiting a few weeks after release before upgrading to avoid early bugs

If your Watch is NOT supported (Series 6, 7, 8, SE 2, Ultra 1)

Your Watch still works. It will continue running watchOS 26 with all current features. Fitness tracking, notifications, Apple Pay, heart rate monitoring, and all third-party apps continue to function.

It will continue running watchOS 26 with all current features. Fitness tracking, notifications, Apple Pay, heart rate monitoring, and all third-party apps continue to function. You will not receive watchOS 27 features — no Siri AI, no dynamic app grid, no new gestures, no Workout Buddy.

— no Siri AI, no dynamic app grid, no new gestures, no Workout Buddy. Security patches are uncertain. Historically, Apple has not provided security updates for Watches that lose major OS support. This is the most significant risk for unsupported devices.

Historically, Apple has not provided security updates for Watches that lose major OS support. This is the most significant risk for unsupported devices. You do not need to upgrade immediately. If your Watch does what you need, there’s no urgency. The Siri AI features are not essential for core Watch functionality.

If your Watch does what you need, there’s no urgency. The Siri AI features are not essential for core Watch functionality. If you do upgrade: The Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 are the current models. The Series 10 and Ultra 2 (2024) are also compatible and may be available at a discount. Given the S9/S10/S11 share the same CPU architecture, a used or discounted Series 9 or Series 10 is a cost-effective way to get watchOS 27 compatibility. Check our Apple Watch deals page for the latest discounts.

The honest upgrade assessment

The Siri AI features on Watch are genuinely new and potentially useful — a conversational assistant on your wrist, workout coaching, smart app suggestions. But they are not transformative in the way Apple Intelligence on iPhone or Mac might be. If your current Watch is working well and you don’t feel limited by it, waiting another year (or until your battery degrades) is a perfectly reasonable choice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Apple Watch models are compatible with watchOS 27? Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, Ultra 2, Ultra 3, and SE (3rd generation). Why is my Apple Watch Series 8 not getting watchOS 27? The Series 8 uses the S8 chip, which lacks the dedicated Neural Engine required for Siri AI’s on-device processing. The S6, S7, and S8 share the same CPU architecture — none have the AI acceleration hardware that the S9 introduced. Will my Apple Watch still work without watchOS 27? Yes. Your Watch will continue running watchOS 26 with all current features. It will not receive new features or, historically, security patches. Is the Apple Watch Series 9 supported? Yes. Apple’s initial compatibility page mistakenly omitted it, but Apple confirmed the error and corrected it. The Series 9 is fully supported. Should I upgrade my Watch because of this? Only if you want the Siri AI features or were already planning to upgrade. If your current Watch meets your needs, there’s no urgency.

Published: June 19, 2026. This article will be updated when the watchOS 27 public beta arrives with hands-on Siri AI testing.

Sources: Apple’s watchOS 27 compatibility page and Siri AI press release, MacRumors reporting, TechRadar interview with Apple executives, iFixit teardowns, endoflife.date historical support data, public user discussions on Reddit and MacRumors forums.