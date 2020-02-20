watchOS 6.1.3 update released

Apple has released the watchOS 6.1.3 update today just two weeks after 6.1.2 was launched to the public. Those who have an Apple Watch can get the software by opening the Apple Watch app on their iPhones, then by heading to General and Software Update.

To get the update to begin, the Apple Watch must have at least 50 percent battery charge, has to stay in range with your iPhone and must be connected to a charger. watchOS 6.1.3 features important bug fixes, one of which fixes a notification feature for Apple Watch users in Iceland.

Those who couldn’t update to watchOS 6.1.3 due to having an older iPhone model, don’t worry- you can download and install the watchOS 5.3.5 the same way, i.e., going to the iPhone and initiating Software Update via General Settings. You will still need to connect the watch to a charger and have it stay in range with your iPhone.