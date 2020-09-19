watchOS 7 includes new feature ‘Family Setup’

Apple has recently revealed ‘Family Setup’ a new feature that’s a part of the upcoming watchOS 7.

Family Setup allows elderly relatives, kids and others to use their Apple Watch without the need of an iPhone. It’s currently only compatible with the Apple Watch SE and Series 4 models or later and those that have cellular capabilities.

Primary users set up the feature on an Apple Watch using their iPhone, where activity reports and features are managed.

Apple has also revealed ‘Apple Cash Family’, where parents can send money to their children’s Apple Watch. The digital money can then be used where Apple Pay is accepted.

In the description, Apple says notifications about their child’s spend can be viewed right on their iPhone and supports up to five family members. Furthermore, parental controls can be set if needed.

Other Family Setup features include Downtime and Schooltime, kid-centric Activity rings, automatic emergency calling, fall detection and more.