watchOS 7.3.1 update for Apple Watch SE and Series 5 Goes Live

The next update for the Apple Watch has gone live. Version 7.3.1 can now be downloaded by the public.

It seems that 7.3.1 is largely limited to just the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 5, specifically fixing the non-charging issue these smartwatches have when entering Power Reserve mode.

To get the update, Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE owners can go to their iPhones, opening the Apple Watch app and heading to General, then Software Update. Install the software and the Apple Watch should now be able to charge again. Alternately, you can go to the Settings app on the Apple Watch, going to General>Software Update then Install.

Users who have automatic update turned on can just wait until the next charging period.

watchOS 7.3 was released January 26 and featured the addition of ‘Time to Walk’, a new Unity watch face, an irregular heart rhythm notification and ECG app update and Control Center issue fix.