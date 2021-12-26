watchOS 8.3 users experience charging issues

A significant number of Apple Watch users have reported charging issues when they updated to watchOS 8.3.

Complaints about the watchOS 8.3 software surfaced on Apple Support Communities, Reddit and other forums. Many experienced charging issues when they used third party accessories, particularly cheaper models from Amazon. There were fewer concerns on brands such as Belkin.

The charging issue was that the smartwatch would accept a charge, but after a few minutes would stop. Apple Watch owners tried restarting their devices to try and remedy the problem but with no apparent success.

Some have also mentioned that their original Apple Watch charging pucks are affected, while others say the charging speed was slow or even draining as they plugged in their watches.

Charging issues have affected the Apple Watch Series 7 since November, with the Cupertino-based company putting out a watchOS 8.1.1 update to address the concern.