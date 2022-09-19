watchOS 9 users encounter critical bug with the Spotify App

Music streaming service Spotify has warned Apple Watch users on updating to watchOS 9.

watchOS 9 brings with it a critical bug, which stops the streaming app from working on the Apple Watch. Spotify emailed its users recently, telling them not to upgrade or else they won’t be able to stream from their smartwatches. The issue is concentrated for watchOS 9 only, and it doesn’t affect the iPhone.

Spotify details how the bug stops the Spotify app from working, and how users should not install watchOS 9 until an update is released. For those who have already upgraded to watchOS 9, Spotify recommended downloading the content on their devices and listening to the music offline.

Users have reported online how the app works for a while, then cuts out and doesn’t continue. The progress bar is said to move but there won’t be any audio. Currently, Spotify users should wait for an update to get the issue fixed.