watchOS 9.0.2 update launched

Apple has released its latest watchOS update to fix a few known Apple Watch issues and microphone problems.

watchOS 9.0.2 release notes reveal several bug fixes, including interruptions when playing audio on Spotify, snooze alarms continuing even after it’s deleted, incomplete Wallet and Fitness data syncs and interrupted microphone processes.

The affected devices are newly-paired Apple Watch models as well as the recently-released Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Series 8. The full patch and release notes can be viewed on the official Apple website.

Apple Watch users can get the update by plugging in their iPhones and Apple Watches in close proximity to each other. The smartwatch must have at least 50% battery life. The software can be downloaded by going to the iPhone and the Apple Watch app, then through General and Software Update.

Affected users are encouraged to update to the latest watchOS version for the best experience.