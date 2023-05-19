watchOS 9.5 goes live

Apple has released its fifth significant update to the watchOS 9 system a month after the watchOS 9.4.

watchOS 9.5 was released today to Apple Watch users. The update includes the addition of the Pride Celebration watch face for smartwatch owners with the 2023 Pride band, as well as bug fixes and improvements. The Cupertino-based company is rolling out the new update to everyone and can be manually downloaded through the device.

Apple Watch users will need to have their devices connected to an iPhone and an internet connection. The iPhone and Watch has to have at least 50% of battery and connected to a charger, and in close proximity to each other. To initiate the update, users are recommended to go to the General Settings on the iPhone, then choose Software Update. Wait for the download to finish and a reboot to see the new watchOS installed.