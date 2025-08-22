What To Look Out For With A New Apple Watch SE

A new iteration of the Apple Watch SE will be introduced along with the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch Series 11. The last Apple Watch SE was released 3 years ago.

Ross Young, display analyst, reports that the new Apple Watch SE might get new sizes for their display allegedly coming in options for 1.6 inches and 1.8 inches. When comparing these sizes with the Apple Watch SE 2, they are not that different, and considering the Apple Watch SE 2 was made after Series 6.

The current Apple Watch SE does not have technology that keeps the display on always, so this could potentially be technology and a feature that could be adopted by the new Apple Watch SE 3. It will receive the S11 chip like the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 11, sourcing from information that Apple leaked by accident.