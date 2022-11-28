YouTube video compares Apple Watch Ultra’s sapphire glass durability versus other models

YouTuber JerryRigEverything has uploaded a new video putting the sapphire crystal display of the Apple Watch Ultra to test.

The YouTube channel measured the hardness and durability of sapphire crystal in the Apple Watch Ultra, along with Garmin Fenix 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in a test. The purpose was to see which sapphire was the most durable and if the brands delivered on their promise.

Advertisements

In the test, it was discovered that the Apple Watch Ultra has a real sapphire screen, although the display began exhibiting minor abrasions at a Mohs scale of 6 and 7, then showed real damage at 8.

In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 5 showed abrasions at 6 and 7 although it was less visible than the Ultra’s screen. The Garmin Fenix received the highest praise, showing barely any visible scratches or abrasions on the Mohs scale of 6 and 7.

The full video, which is about 12 minutes in length can be viewed on the official JerryRigEverything YouTube channel.