YouTuber saved by Apple Watch’s high heart rate notification

Joel Telling, better known as YouTube personality 3D Printing Nerd has attributed his Apple Watch to possibly saving him from prolonged tachycardia. Joel’s watch had alerted him that he was experiencing a heart rate of 120 BPM for over 10 minutes, which prompted him to get to a hospital.

Doctors at the hospital told Joel that he had tachycardia, a condition where his heart was beating faster even when at rest. They then ran tests to see if the YouTuber was experiencing irregular heart rate or embolism, but the results came up negative. The cause of tachycardia was most likely due to stress and dehydration.

Last night was fun. This is me in the ER because of tachycardia, with a pulse over 120bpm. Heart tests are fun. pic.twitter.com/rYR8Ctfqn4 — Joel Telling – 3D Printing Nerd (@joeltelling) January 13, 2020

The Apple Watch allows users to set their ‘high heart rate’ alerts via the Apple Watch app on the iPhone. Just head to My Watch, then tap Heart and choose your preferred beats per minute for the Low and High Heart Rate setting.