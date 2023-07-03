Apple Weather in Australia gains next-hour precipitation

The Apple Weather app in Australia can now send next-hour precipitation notices as per a newly-updated support document.

The Apple support document says that its next-hour precipitation notifications and forecasts are available in Australia, as well as the US, the UK, and Ireland, with the data provided by their respective national weather services. The Cupertino-based company claims that the forecasts are ‘down to the minute’ and ‘hyperlocal’. The app can send push notifications for chances of rain in the next hour and expected rainfall. It’s worth noting that next-hour precipitation has been available since 2020 in the US.

Apple refreshed its Weather app following the purchase of Dark Sky, a third-party weather app in the 2020. On days counting down the exit, Apple published a support document to users on how they can switch to their Weather app. Apple also said high-resolution radar, hourly forecasts, and hyperlocals will be added.