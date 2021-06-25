Apple publishes white paper defending App Store policies

Apple has now published a white paper detailing the risks of sideloading apps on the iPhone. It comes amid the ongoing antitrust related problems the company faces; the US House Judiciary Committee is set to debate legislation.

The iPhone maker is also caught up in a lawsuit with Epic Games. The game maker alleges that Apple’s model for the distribution of apps on iOS is not fair. It adds that the App Store charges developers unfairly with the fee.

Epic Games also believes that developers should be allowed to use their own purchasing methods without having to go through Apple. It adds that the iPhone should be allowed to have more app stores apart from just Apple’s offering.