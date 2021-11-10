Apple will not close App Store submissions during holiday season

Apple announces a non-break in App Store submissions during the holiday, which means developers can submit new apps and updates throughout the upcoming season.

Previously, the Cupertino-based company had a break during the holiday where submissions were not accepted throughout the holidays. Aside from the changes, Apple warned that approvals may take longer than usual, especially from November 24 to 28 and December 23 to 27.

Apple sent out a notice to developers, saying that they’re ‘pleased to continue accepting submissions in App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holidays’. Apple also says that developers should make sure their apps are ready for the busy season and up to date on the App Store.

The high volume of apps and app updates being churned make for delays, so Apple warns that time-sensitive submissions should be sent in early. Understandably, reviews might take longer than usual on the busiest days, e.g., during Christmas and Thanksgiving.