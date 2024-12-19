News

Apple will start making AirPods in India In 2025

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods

The AirPods for the first time will be produced in India next year. Foxconn will be in charge of making the earphones in a factory around Hyderabad City in the state of Telangana. The factory has been producing the earphones under a trial period, with its manufacture set to increase when production starts, making the AirPods the second big Apple gadget next to the iPhone to be made in India.

Apple made the choice and requested to manufacture and start production in India last year, where officials of Foxconn had an internal discussion on assembling the AirPods because of profit margins that are relatively low, but they decided to go through to bolster engagement with the company.

AirPods

Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, offered incentives for companies that locally manufacture smartwatches and wireless earphones, influencing Apple’s choice to move the process to India and reduce the reliance on manufacturing from China in the midst of the tension between China and the U.S.

