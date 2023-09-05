Apple will use aluminum enclosure material on iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman offered some insights on the future Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

On his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that the keyboard will undergo a redesign, as well as a change in top case material. The keyboard’s surrounding area will use aluminum that’s similar to recent MacBook models. The change, Gurman says, will make the accessory sturdier than its predecessors and ‘bring the entire assembly closer to the MacBook.’ As for the exterior shell, the Magic Keyboard will match the current model.

Gurman also mentioned that the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will shift to USB-C. Recent reports say that the new Magic Keyboard will launch alongside the next iPad Pro, which has a tentative release window of 2024. The newest iPad Pro is believed to have an OLED screen and a bigger display, among other things. Apple is also working on updating its Magic Keyboard line to make the tablet a possible laptop replacement.