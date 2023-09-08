Apple ‘Wonderlust’ event page surfaces

A new YouTube event page titled ‘Wonderlust’ has gone live ahead of Apple’s September reveal.

This year’s event is set to go live on September 12. Apple has dubbed the event ‘Wonderlust’ and is expected to reveal the next iPhone lineup. Viewers who go to the event page are greeted with a newly-designed Apple logo. From there, in-app and in-browser notifications can be enabled to get alerts for the live stream.

Apple will be broadcasting ‘Wonderlust’ on its official YouTube channel, the Apple TV app, and a dedicated page with the same name. Last year, Apple debuted the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and the iPhone 14 lineup. It’s believed that the Cupertino-based company will do the same this year. Select developers and attendees will be able to watch the event in person for new product launches and changes in the latest device operating systems.