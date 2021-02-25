Apple Yeouido set to open February 26

Apple’s second retail store in South Korea will be undergoing a grand opening in February 26, 2021 at 10 in the morning. The news was announced on Apple’s official website.

Apple Yeouido can be found at the L1 floor in IFC Mall Seoul. The store was supposed to open last year in November, but the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country delayed it. Rates of infection has dropped in the region since then.

Apple Yeouido will follow the same protocols as other Apple Stores around the world. Social distancing is reinforced, and the wearing of masks is necessary. Furthermore, occupancy and capacity is reduced as to prevent the spread of infection. Visitors will have to book appointments before they could enter the store.

Apple’s anti-COVID 19 measures are enforced in South Korea. Apple Garosugil has opened with increased safety and health measures since April, and the endeavor has been largely called a success.