Apple

110 Countries Sent Threat Notifications by Apple Regarding Attacks

By Samantha Wiley
110 Countries Sent Threat Notifications by Apple Regarding Attacks

Users are being notified of a new wave of threats when they are under attack by spyware. Users in 110 countries have received the notification; steps are provided in the notification.


Just because you received a threat notification does not mean you have been hacked; it is a warning that you are a potential target in the attack, and these should not be taken lightly. You can get this notification on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

110 Countries Sent Threat Notifications by Apple Regarding Attacks

The usual targets are high-profile targets such as journalists, law enforcement, military, activists, and government officials, so a normal civilian being targeted is low but not zero. In April, September, and July last year, threat notifications were sent by Apple so when you receive one, set your Apple device to Lockdown Mode to protect it and your data. 110 countries received this notification last Thursday.


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