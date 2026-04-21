12 Products Released by Apple This Year

This year, Apple has released about 12 accessories and products as they began it with the AirTag 2 that was released at the start of the year, and then a wide variety of devices were then revealed 2 months later with new Studio Display models, iPhone 17e, revamped iPad Air given the M4 chip, and the MacBook Neo, and more.

The products Apple have released so far are the New Black Unity Apple Band, MacBook Air 512GB with M5 Chip, AirTag 2, Studio Display and Studio Display XDR, Nike Special Edition Powerbeats Pro 2, Cases for the iPhone, Crossbody Straps and bands for the Apple Watch, M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro, AirPods Max 2, iPhone 17e and MacBook Neo.

Apple is looking to release more products this year, with the long-awaited foldable iPhone and the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models releasing in September. We are also expecting a new smart home hub and MacBook Pro model with an OLED Display.