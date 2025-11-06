15 New Apple Products Planned For Release Next Year

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple is planning to release at least 15 new items next year. The early months of 2026 could be the time where the 12th gen iPad with an A18 chip, M5 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips, iPhone 17e and the updated version of Siri are launched.

Apple plans to release new iPhone models and Apple Watches in the fall as usual and the iPhone 18 Pro will use the Apple made C1 chip. The iPhone fold, the first foldable iPhone is also anticipated to release next year.

Apple is likely to premier security products for smart homes like a camera, a new Mac Studio, an OLED iPad Mini and new M5 Mac Mini will likely launch before 2026 ends. Apple could reveal a new redesigned MacBook Pro with an M6 Pro and M6 Max chip.