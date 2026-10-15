15 Years Since Siri iPhone 4S Released

15 years ago, Apple released the iPhone 4S alongside the introduction of Siri. On October 14, 2011, the iPhone 4S was distributed for sale in Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Australia, and the United States. The device kept the stainless steel and glass design while adding improvements internally.

The notable addition to the iPhone 4S was Siri, which enabled users of the device to make reminders, ask questions, set appointments, send messages and call people with the use of their natural language. The company highlighted Siri and its capabilities to answer and do requests.

Initially, Siri was released in Beta with English localized support for Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The AI was for the iPhone 4S, meaning older iPhones were not able to get the AI update to iOS 5. Before this, Siri existed as an iPhone app on devices released in 2010.