Apple

15 Years Since Siri iPhone 4S Released

By Samantha Wiley
15 Years Since Siri iPhone 4S Released

15 years ago, Apple released the iPhone 4S alongside the introduction of Siri. On October 14, 2011, the iPhone 4S was distributed for sale in Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Australia, and the United States. The device kept the stainless steel and glass design while adding improvements internally.


The notable addition to the iPhone 4S was Siri, which enabled users of the device to make reminders, ask questions, set appointments, send messages and call people with the use of their natural language. The company highlighted Siri and its capabilities to answer and do requests.

15 Years Since Siri iPhone 4S Released

Initially, Siri was released in Beta with English localized support for Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The AI was for the iPhone 4S, meaning older iPhones were not able to get the AI update to iOS 5. Before this, Siri existed as an iPhone app on devices released in 2010.


Latest News
The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $500 Off
The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $500 Off
1 Min Read
More Products Added to Obsolete List
More Products Added to Obsolete List
1 Min Read
Production for Base iPhone 18 Said to be Big
Production for Base iPhone 18 Said to be Big
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 ( Milanese Loop) is $199 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 ( Milanese Loop) is $199 Off
1 Min Read
New Smart Home Hub Announced, Called HomeView
New Smart Home Hub Announced, Called HomeView
1 Min Read
4th Generation Apple TV 4K unveiled
4th Generation Apple TV 4K unveiled
1 Min Read
New HomePod Mini Announced
New HomePod Mini Announced
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/2TB is $600 Off
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/2TB is $600 Off
1 Min Read
Showcase Event Planned by Apple for New iPad Mini and Other Devices
Showcase Event Planned by Apple for New iPad Mini and Other Devices
1 Min Read
Tim Cook to Go on a China Trip
Tim Cook to Go on a China Trip
1 Min Read
Pokemon x Beats Teaser Shared
Pokemon x Beats Teaser Shared
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?