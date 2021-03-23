1TB and 512GB flash storage options on 4K 21.5 inch iMac removed from Apple Online Store

Apple has recently removed the option to buy the 21.5 inch iMac with 512GB and 1TB flash storage, which can mean that it’s being replaced by a newer machine down the line.

Recently it’s been revealed that the Cupertino-based company will be removing 1TB and 512GB SSD configurations for the desktop computer. Apple promptly followed with removing the two options on its online store weeks later. On the same vein, Apple’s online store announced that the iMac Pro will only be available ‘while supplies last’.

Currently, the only options for the 4K iMac are the 1TB Fusion drive and 256GB SSD. Other hardware configurations for memory, GPU and processor are still available.

With the new changes rumors about a new refreshed iMac is circulating on the internet. Changes could be happening on the iMac lineup, which may include aesthetic improvements such as Pro Display bezels and design language taken from the iPad Pro.