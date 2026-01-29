Apple

1TB Of Apple Confidential Information Stolen During Cyberattack Last Month

By Samantha Wiley
1TB Of Apple Confidential Information Stolen During Cyberattack Last Month

Last month, Luxshare, an Apple supplier in China, was targeted by a cyberattack. The aftermath of the major attack revealed that confidential data amounting to over 1TB was stolen from Apple. Last december, an Apple assembler was attacked as well, where sensitive information on the production line may have been compromised.


The dark web leak site of RansomHub claimed that the group has the internal LuxShare systems encrypted and has stolen a large volume of Apple’s confidential data on both customers and the company. The group threatened to release the information to the public if LuxShare did not contact them for negotiations.

1TB Of Apple Confidential Information Stolen During Cyberattack Last Month

The data that was exfiltrated contains important files like high-precision geometric files, designs for mechanical components, manufacturing drawings in 2D, PDFs for internal engineering, layouts for circuit boards, and more. Gaining access to such information could have its risks if misused, resulting in the manufacture of counterfeit products, reverse engineering them, and being susceptible to attacks because attackers know the interaction of components and layouts of the products.


Latest News
The Anker 6-in-1 USB-C Power Strip Is $50 Off
The Anker 6-in-1 USB-C Power Strip Is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Might Not Come with an All-Glass Screen
Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Might Not Come with an All-Glass Screen
1 Min Read
John Ternus Taking The Reins For The Design Team At Apple
John Ternus Taking The Reins For The Design Team At Apple
1 Min Read
F1 Movie Receives Nominations For 2026 Oscars For Best Picture Award
F1 Movie Receives Nominations For 2026 Oscars For Best Picture Award
1 Min Read
Get the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 24GB RAM 1TB at $174 Off
Get the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 24GB RAM 1TB at $174 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Could Have A Notably Brighter Display
iPhone 18 Could Have A Notably Brighter Display
1 Min Read
Apple Creating AI Pin The Size of an AirTag
Apple Creating AI Pin The Size of an AirTag
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB RAM 512GB is $150 Off
The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB RAM 512GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Introducing High-End Version Of AirPods Pro 3 in 2026
Apple Introducing High-End Version Of AirPods Pro 3 in 2026
1 Min Read
New Firmware for the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air and iPad Pro Models Rolled Out
New Firmware for the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air and iPad Pro Models Rolled Out
1 Min Read
Apple Redirecting OLED Display Orders to Samsung as BOE Has Trouble Keeping Up
Apple Redirecting OLED Display Orders to Samsung as BOE Has Trouble Keeping Up
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi is $99 Off
The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?