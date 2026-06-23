Apple

20 Products To Be Released By Apple This Year Into the Next

By Samantha Wiley
20 Products To Be Released By Apple This Year Into the Next

With the WWDC developer conference by Apple now behind us, the company is expected to be releasing at least 20 products this year and next, meaning that there may be a lot more to look forward to.


With the revamped personalized and smarter Siri in beta after two years of first sighting during 2024’s WWDC, new devices were reportedly delayed until the revamped Siri was ready to be released.

20 Products To Be Released By Apple This Year Into the Next

We are expecting a new Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 as early as this year, an iPad Mini and iPad 12 with the A19 or A18 chip to bring support for Apple Intelligence, a MacBook Ultra with OLED Display, an iMac, Mac Mini and Mac Studio, an Apple TV with A17 Pro Chip, Apple Glasses, AirPods Ultra with cameras, HomePod, HomePod Mini and the upcoming foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 models, the 20th anniversary iPhone, and the iPhone Air 2.


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