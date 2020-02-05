2020 US presidential election special coverage headed to Apple News

Apple has announced today that it will be bringing special coverage of the 2020 US presidential election to the Apple News platform. Aside from having unique content, the program will have analyses and news from established sources such as USA Today, TIME, The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Reuters, NBC News, Fox News, CNN and ABC News, among others.

Interested viewers can see the election coverage by opening their Apple News app on the Mac, iPad and iPhone then heading to the Today tab. You must be updated to the latest version, e.g., macOS 10.15.2, iPadOS 13.3 or iOS 13.3 to see all content, including national and state polling data, curated guides, infographics and more.

Apple News will also have live-streams from ABC News and real-time updates and analysis from FiveThirtyEight and similar platforms. The Cupertino-based company adds that the debate will be live-streamed through the TV app.