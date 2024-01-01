2024 iOS features to look out for

iOS 17 and iOS 18 are slated to arrive in 2024, with numerous features that might prove to be useful.

Advertisements

New features expected for the iPhone operating system include Apple Music collaborative playlists, Stolen Device Protection, AirPlay on Hotel Room TVs, Next Generation CarPlay, EU App Sideloading, Satellite Roadside Assistance, generative AI Siri, and RCS Support, among others.

Generative AI is expected to arrive in iOS 18, changing the way Siri works within Messages. It’s believed that Apple is exploring other app integration as well, including the Shortcuts app, Xcode, Pages, Apple Music, and more. Next generation CarPlay involves deeper integration and support for multiple displays, with partnerships among multiple car brands. It’s also said that Apple is preparing for the ability to sideload apps to the iPhone for complying with the Digital Markets Act set by the EU. Lastly, the stolen device protection is an opt-in function arriving on iOS 17.3.