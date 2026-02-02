2026 Q1 Earnings Announced By Apple

The first fiscal quarter financial results for this year have been announced by Apple. During Q1, the company has posted a $143.8 billion revenue with a quarterly net profit of $42.1 billion, or a per diluted share of $2.83. A $124.3 billion revenue and $36.3 billion net profit, or per diluted share of $2.40 was posted during the same quarter in 2025

All-time records were set by the company for the total revenue, services revenue, earnings per share and iPhone revenue, with the total up by 16% yoy and earnings per share increased by 19%. The gross margin also saw an increase of 48.2% during the quarter, up from 46.9% last year.

Apple is showing a potential annual revenue you growth of about 13% to 16% and gross margins of 48-49% for the current quarter that is ending in March. A streaming audio of the Q1 2026 financial results in a conference call on January 29th can be found on the Apple Events site.